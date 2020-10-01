Aeryus (AER) Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $125,063.87 and $1.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00078889 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042178 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00091659 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Aeryus Token Profile

AER is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.