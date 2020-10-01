Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.07.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $547.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.