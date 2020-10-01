AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

ASIX opened at $12.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.00.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,450,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 132,271 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 844,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

