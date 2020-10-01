Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ACUR stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

