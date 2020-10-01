ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $59.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of ACAD opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

