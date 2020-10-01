Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,643. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

