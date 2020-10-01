Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,404.70

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,404.70 and traded as high as $1,550.00. Abbey shares last traded at $1,550.00, with a volume of 6 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,410.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,230.52.

In other Abbey news, insider Avril Gallagher purchased 107,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($23.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903,129.68 ($2,486,776.01).

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

