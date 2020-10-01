21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $792,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $1,816,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

