2050 Motors (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 2050 Motors Inc (OTCMKTS:ETFM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. 2050 Motors shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 51,168,416 shares changing hands.

2050 Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

2050 Motors, Inc, a development stage company, intends to import, market, and sell electric automobiles in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United States Territories, and Peru. Its product is e-Go EV, a lightweight carbon fiber electric vehicle. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

