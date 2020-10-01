$2.68 EPS Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 824.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $16.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average of $167.82. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after buying an additional 451,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,049,000 after buying an additional 443,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,670,000 after buying an additional 306,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,934,000 after buying an additional 249,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

