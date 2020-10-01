$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 119,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

