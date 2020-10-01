$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.07. 42,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,958. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

