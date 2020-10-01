$0.14 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $42.48 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.03 million, a PE ratio of -128.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

