ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 184% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $923,933.03 and $2.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 333.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00917066 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003824 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001840 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,733,715,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,733,715,640 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

