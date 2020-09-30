Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of ZLIOY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.15.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
