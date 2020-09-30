ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

