Zcash Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Zcash has a total market cap of $627.07 million and $606.06 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.78 or 0.00574122 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand and LocalTrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00053096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 230.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,149,325 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, LBank, BitBay, CoinExchange, BCEX, Bitlish, Tux Exchange, Ovis, YoBit, C2CX, Gemini, CoinEx, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, Gate.io, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, Cryptohub, WEX, BiteBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit, Crex24, GOPAX, Poloniex, Allcoin, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Kuna, Mercatox, Coinrail, Huobi, Bittrex, OTCBTC, BigONE, Cryptopia, Coinut, BTC Trade UA, CEX.IO, OKEx, Exmo, Liquid, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Kraken and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

