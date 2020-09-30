Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to Strong-Buy

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry in the past three months, reflecting significant upside after it swung to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. It reported top and bottom line beat, while earnings improved year over year. Results gained from strength in digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double-digit growth across North America, Greater China, and APLA, along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Moreover, decline in SG&A expenses on lower overhead costs and demand creation expenses aided earnings. Further, the company expects robust top line growth in fiscal 2021 owing to anticipated gains in the second half. However, soft traffic at retail stores and lower revenues at Wholesale business remain headwinds. Moreover, higher promotions and supply-chain costs hurt gross margin in the quarter.”

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Nike from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Nike from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $126.35 on Monday. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,962 shares of company stock worth $48,230,012. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

