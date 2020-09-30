Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Hold

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas is being aided by the gradual improvement in air-travel demand on the domestic front.Gol Linhas plans to boost capacity to approximately 300 flights per day in September from a peak 260 daily flights in August. Thus, capacity in the month is expected to be around 40% of the September-2019 level. The carrier plans to operate 74 aircraft in the network and re-open three additional bases in the ongoing month. Gol Linhas expects to increase capacity by 300% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, capacity is estimated to rise 120% sequentially. Despite the improvement demand is significantly lagging the year-ago levels as the pandemic continues. Moreover, reduced capacity is flaring up total unit costs. Also, currency-related headwinds are persistently affecting the company’s performance.”

GOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

GOL opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 839,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $1,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $85,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

