Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Hold

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenue have remained strong in the near term. However, both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have been impacted by COVID-19 headwinds. Nevertheless, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. However, a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Moreover, end-market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Also, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTV. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

FTV stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,648,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

