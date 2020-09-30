Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Select Medical's revenue growth on the back of its leadership position and cost-effective healthcare provider in each of its business segments is impressive. Its acquisition strategy also aids its organic growth. A geographically diversified portfolio of facilities in the United States enables it to pursue multiple potential acquisition opportunities. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company's Concentra segment is poised for growth due to the addition of U.S. Healthworks, which resulted in increased visits, decreased patient turnaround times and enhanced staffing efficiencies. However, a high debt-level in the company’s capital structure remains a concern. It anticipates coronavirus-induced financial uncertainties to dent in revenues. It also repealed its previously provided guidance for 2020.”

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America downgraded Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,084. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 17.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 93.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 462.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Medical (SEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.