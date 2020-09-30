Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Sell

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company developed a new product line of personal protective gear that resonates well with the present environment, commercial and consumer demand. This boosted second-quarter 2020 performance, with the top and bottom lines significantly outpacing the consensus mark. Also, earnings and adjusted net sales increased year over year. In fact, apparel and protective garment sales outpaced the company’s base-case scenario in the quarter. Also, strength in Hanesbrands online business is yielding. Notably, the company registered global online sales growth of more than 70% in the quarter. However, Hanesbrands has been battling soft sales at its Activewear segment for quite some time. Also, reduced gross margins and unfavorable foreign currency rates are a concern.”

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,807. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.