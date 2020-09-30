Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

ZBRA traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.15. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.32. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 320,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.