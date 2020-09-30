Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 100,599 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $3,716,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

