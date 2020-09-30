Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novus Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVUS traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,049. Novus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

