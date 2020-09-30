Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

