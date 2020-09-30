Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Matinas Biopharma also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matinas Biopharma.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ MTNB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 10,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,246. Matinas Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

