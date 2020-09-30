Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. Itron posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,156 shares of company stock worth $243,338. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Itron by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at $407,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Itron by 8.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -104.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

