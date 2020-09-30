Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $81.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.91 million. Inseego posted sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.09 million to $305.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $357.53 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $368.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million.

INSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

INSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,258. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.78. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $347,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,647 shares of company stock worth $853,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

