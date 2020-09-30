Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

CTAS stock opened at $330.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $2,030,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 175.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

