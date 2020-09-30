Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,009. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

