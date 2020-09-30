Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.