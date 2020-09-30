Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.36). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 49.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.14. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

