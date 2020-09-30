Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report $113.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Cinemark reported sales of $821.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 198,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 143,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.84. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

