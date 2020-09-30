Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $6.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings of $6.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.11. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $22.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $22.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.13 to $26.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,426 shares of company stock worth $220,440,370. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,654,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $364.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.35. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The company has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

