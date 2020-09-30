Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 26th.
On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ALX Oncology.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
About ALX Oncology
There is no company description available for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc
Featured Story: Why is total return important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.