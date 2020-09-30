Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,109. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71.

