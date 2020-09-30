Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to report ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($1.60). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.64. 14,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

