Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post sales of $2.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $5.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 million to $10.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.26 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 32,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.26. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

