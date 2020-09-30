Zacks: Analysts Expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,522. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.