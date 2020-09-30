Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. VF posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

VFC traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. 17,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,207. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in VF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

