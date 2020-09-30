Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.28). Myomo posted earnings of ($4.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($4.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,621. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

