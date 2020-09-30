Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,164. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

