Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report sales of $840,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $1.48 million. Anterix posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $5.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $20.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

ATEX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $32.99. 1,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $143,033.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,646.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $417,904.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,684.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock worth $2,371,043 in the last ninety days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

