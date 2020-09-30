XRP Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $10.91 billion and $1.22 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Korbit, BX Thailand and BTC Trade UA. During the last week, XRP has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00266265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.01609261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00178364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009417 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,875,769 coins and its circulating supply is 45,136,163,236 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Liquid, BCEX, Bithumb, Koinex, Gatehub, BitMarket, Bits Blockchain, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Bitinka, Zebpay, Coinbe, Korbit, Bitstamp, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Braziliex, Kuna, BtcTurk, LiteBit.eu, Covesting, Coinhub, Gate.io, Indodax, Independent Reserve, Exmo, DigiFinex, Coinone, Kraken, BitBay, Bitbank, Sistemkoin, MBAex, C2CX, BTC Markets, Fatbtc, Bittrex, FCoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Coindeal, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, CoinFalcon, OpenLedger DEX, ABCC, LakeBTC, Altcoin Trader, RippleFox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsquare, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, Bitlish, BitFlip, OTCBTC, Exrates, Stellarport, Upbit, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, OKEx, Tripe Dice Exchange, Huobi, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, B2BX, WazirX, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Ovis, Binance, Ripple China, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, Bitsane, GOPAX and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

