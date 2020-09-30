XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

Equities research analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 86 Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. China International Capital assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get XPeng alerts:

NASDAQ BEKE opened at $65.63 on Monday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.