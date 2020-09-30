XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Down 1.3%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.40. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

XPPLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

