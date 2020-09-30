Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.00

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 7259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

