World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s soft top-line performance during second-quarter 2020. Total revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Management informed that the pandemic and related government mandates to cancel, postpone or relocate live events since mid-March have hurt the business. Nonetheless, the company has undertaken steps such as short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions to mitigate the impact of the same. As a result, WWE delivered an earnings beat for the fifth straight quarter. Also, the bottom line grew year over year. Notably, the company’s focus on expanding original content, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content bodes well.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WWE. Citigroup lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 8,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,721. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,905,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 483,449 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,248,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,800,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

