Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $27.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.
Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 4,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.