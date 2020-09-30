Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $27.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 4,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

