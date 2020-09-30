WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $73.19. Approximately 724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

